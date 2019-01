MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study released Thursday ranks Minnesotans among the worst drivers in the country.

The study put Minnesota sixth on its list, while drivers in Maine were crowned the worst in the nation. The study used data from each state that included number of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and fatalities.

Motorists in Michigan were found to be the best drivers, followed by Mississippians and Oklahomans.