MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s is the perfect day to talk about a long-standing debate: creamy or crunchy? That’s because Thursday is National Peanut Butter Day.

Americans eat about three pounds of peanut butter per person every year.

WCCO This Morning did a poll on our Facebook page, and found the majority of you prefer creamy.

Peanut butter was patented in the late 1800s, but historians believe the Aztecs and Incas used peanuts in similar food products.

Historians have disputed the claim that George Washington Carver invented peanut butter.

