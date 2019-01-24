School Closings:Classes are delayed in western Minnesota due to dangerous driving conditions.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Childcare, Government Shutdown, Ilhan Omar, Legislation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new piece of legislation will be introduced Thursday with the intention of helping federal workers affected by the government shutdown to get reimbursement for their childcare expenses.

The bill — the Federal Worker Childcare Protection Act of 2019 — is the first piece of legislation authored by Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Should the bill pass, it will allow the General Services Administration to create a fund for which federal workers can apply for repayment of childcare fees.

Rep. Omar will introduce the legislation at the U.S. Capitol at 12:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.