MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new piece of legislation will be introduced Thursday with the intention of helping federal workers affected by the government shutdown to get reimbursement for their childcare expenses.

The bill — the Federal Worker Childcare Protection Act of 2019 — is the first piece of legislation authored by Minnesota’s Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Should the bill pass, it will allow the General Services Administration to create a fund for which federal workers can apply for repayment of childcare fees.

Rep. Omar will introduce the legislation at the U.S. Capitol at 12:30 p.m.