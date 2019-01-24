MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Salvation Army will offer federal workers food assistance, gas vouchers, utility assistance and rent/mortgage assistance at various locations around the Twin Cities Friday.

The services are available to anyone employed by the federal government who lives in the Twin Cities and has been affected by the government shutdown. Those seeking assistance will need to present their federal identification. Assistance will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Salvation Army hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To see which locations are providing what services, visit the Salvation Army’s website.