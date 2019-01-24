MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say they are actively investigating a school threat Thursday in the south metro.

The Savage Police Department says it has officers patrolling at M.W. Savage Elementary School, Hidden Valley Elementary, Eagle Ridge Middle School and Harriet Bishop Elementary.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District reported to police on Wednesday afternoon that a potentially violent threat was posted to social media.

Students, parents and residents who live near schools are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by calling Savage police at 952-882-2618.