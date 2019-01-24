BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The Mall of America announced Thursday it will extend the life of its skating rink until Feb. 18.

The original ending date for the Skate the Star rink was Jan. 27, but due to popular demand, and over $75,000 raised for the Boys & Girls Club through skate rentals, the mall has decided to keep it open.

“I’m so excited that we have surpassed all expectations with our first-ever ice rink. We are thrilled to be able to host this experience for a few more weeks and continue raising funds for such an important community partner,” Jill Renslow, SVP of business development at Mall of America, said.

The ice rink is free and open to the public, while skate rentals will still be available for $5. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities.

For more information, visit MOA’s website.