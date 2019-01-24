MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the St. Paul Winter Carnival is a celebration of winter in Minnesota, its kick-off parade Thursday night has been canceled due to weather: It’ll be too cold.

Organizers posted on the festival’s Facebook page saying that the Moon Glow Parade and the activities in Kellogg Mall Park have been nixed. Instead, winter-lovers are invited to the Landmark Center to hang out with carnival royalty at 5 p.m.

As for the weather, it will indeed be frigid. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for most of Minnesota, from noontime Thursday to noontime Friday.

In the Twin Cities, wind chill values on Thursday night will be around 25 below zero. Meanwhile, air temperatures are expected to drop, dipping below on Friday.

The weekend looks to bring slight relief from the cold, as temperatures are expected to climb in to the low teens on Saturday. Sunday night looks to bring a chance of plowable snow.