MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday and that means you might be thinking about the weekend! If you’re into boats, cats, flowers or food, take a look at these events just for you.

Mpls. Boat Show

The countdown to boating season begins with the 2019 Progressive Minneapolis Boat Show.

Bring the whole family to shop thousands of boats and accessories. There will also be educational seminars and entertainment. The boat show begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

St. Paul Winter Carnival

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival doesn’t mean all things cold are only celebrated. Escape to the tropics at the Winter Carnival Orchid Show. Head to the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Zoo Saturday and Sunday to take in hundreds of beautiful orchid plants. Some of the orchids will also be for sale.

43rd Annual Championship and Household Pet Cat Show

St. Paul is going to the cats this weekend. More than 200 cats from the United States and Canada will compete for the title of Best Cat at the Saintly City Cat Club’s 43rd Annual Championship and Household Pet Cat Show. As many as 26 different breeds will be judged in five classes: Kittens, Championship, Premiership, Veterans, and Household pets. The show will be held at the Saint Paul RiverCentre Saturday and Sunday.

Charlie Awards

Finally, celebrate the best food and drink the Twin Cities has to offer at the Charlie Awards. Restaurants, chefs and bartenders will compete in 13 categories. The awards ceremony is Sunday at the Pantages Theater followed by an after party at Seven Steakhouse. Proceeds from the event supports Open Arms.