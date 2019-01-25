  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Digital Content Writer-Producer-Editor, WCCO Jobs
(credit: CBS)

Title: Digital Content Writer-Producer-Editor
Department: Creative Services

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Creatively write, produce and edit content that will engage WCCO’s audience on all broadcast and social media platforms.
    • Work with News, Promotion and Web departments to coordinate and execute production for television, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube
    • Publish approved social media assets (with tags, titles, descriptions, etc.) using best practices for SEO.
    • Understand production values and standards used throughout the station and execute them consistently.
    • Other station promotional projects as needed.
  • Assist in the development and growth of WCCO’s brand across all platforms, including broadcast, mobile web and social platforms.
    • Creatively implement the station’s social marketing strategy
    • Provide insight into trending practices across social media platforms

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • BA in Journalism, Communications or Video Production
  • 3+ years of experience producing content for social media
  • 3+ years of experience using Adobe Creative Suite/Final Cut Pro X

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: 

  • Ability to visually tell stories and optimize content for multiplatform publication
  • Comfortable with online analytic tools
  • Understanding of photography is a plus

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.

