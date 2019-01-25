BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The partial government shutdown is over, but the anxiety many federal workers are feeling hasn’t gone away yet.

“We don’t know for sure when the back pay is going to hit,” said Brian Garthwaite, who has been furloughed a handful of times before.

Working for the Food and Drug Administration as a pharmaceutical compliance officer for nearly two decades, he helps make sure the medicine you take is safe.

He’s had to dip into his savings to make ends meet.

“Bills still come due when they are due and you can’t pay them off with promissory notes,” said Garthwaite.

Although Garthwaite has weathered several shutdowns, it is something he will never get used to.

“This isn’t something that a person should really have to prepare for,” said Garthwaite.

He’s not alone in his frustration.

Approximately 800,000 federal employees have been furloughed or working without pay because of the prolonged partial government shutdown.

Garthwaite plans on being back at work on Monday but knows to take things day by day.

“There was a time in all of our lives where every year there had to be a budget and a budget was appropriated,” he said.