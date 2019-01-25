“Chase was surrendered due to the other dog not liking him at all. The owners tried to see if they could work through it for a few months but did not have success. (Chase is friendly with dogs, including the one that didn’t like him). He is very loving and friendly. He seeks to please and to be close to you. He loves other dogs and enjoys being outside. He enjoys the game of tug-o-war and fetch. He has been working on commands such as Stay, and loves treats while he learns. He did great with the child in the home. Very good puppy! Amazing personality.”

