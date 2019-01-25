  • WCCO 4On Air

Eric Bolduan (credit: Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office)

DENVER (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal stalking charges.

Federal prosecutors in Colorado say Eric Ronald Bolduan also must register as a sex offender following his release. Bolduan pleaded guilty to three counts of stalking and three counts of interstate communications in September.

Prosecutors say he created postings on pornographic sites that included female victims’ names, contact information and pornographic images resembling the victims. He then sent the postings to the women and people they know.

Court records say Bolduan also sent e-mails telling each woman that he was stalking her and would rape, torture and kill her.

Prosecutors say at least four of the women Bolduan contacted were in Colorado but he targeted other women across the country.

