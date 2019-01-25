MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll sign legislation shortly to reopen shuttered government departments for three weeks — until Feb. 15.

Trump’s action would end what has become a record, 35-day partial shutdown.

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs as Trump and congressional Democrats were locked in a stalemate over the billions of dollars that Trump has demanded to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump spoke at the White House on Friday as intensifying delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to break the impasse.

Minnesota lawmakers were quick to respond to Trump’s announcement.

Rep. Ilhan Omar said that “the badly scripted House of Cards episode is finally coming to an end!”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar released the following statement:

“Today, this senseless shutdown will finally come to an end—that’s a good thing. For the last five weeks, hundreds of thousands of workers went without pay, and everything from air safety to medical advancements were undermined. “But this shutdown never should have happened in the first place—we’re in the exact same place we were five weeks ago, but our workers, our economy, and our country have seriously suffered. “The President needs to stop playing games, end the threats, and allow the country to get back to work.”

And Sen. Tina Smith responded, “From the beginning, the government shutdown was a waste focused on a political symbol instead of real solutions. Finally, President Trump is realizing the increasingly harmful toll the shutdown is taking on our country. I’m glad a deal has been reached to reopen the government and focus on meaningful negotiations, but we still need to make sure federal contract employees get back pay—which is an issue I introduced a bill to address. I am going to keep pushing for these Americans—the people who are often invisible securing buildings and keeping them clean, and working in cafeterias—because I’ve made it my job to fight for people who’ve been hurt by the shutdown.”

Additionally, Reps. Betty McCollum and Dean Phillips weighed in on Twitter:

The agreement to reopen the gov’t is good news for 800K fed employees, their families, & all Americans. Pres. Trump & Republicans’ decision to impose a shutdown for political leverage was destructive & must never happen again. @SpeakerPelosi deserves credit for standing strong. — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) January 25, 2019

The President just announced he’ll sign the 3-week, continuing resolution to RE-OPEN government for which I and fellow D and R members of the Problem Solvers Caucus advocated during our meeting with him last week. Now it’s up to members of both parties to negotiate in good faith. https://t.co/WKLRgKSWra — Rep. Dean Phillips (@RepDeanPhillips) January 25, 2019

