MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State officials say that more than 1,000 furloughed government workers in Minnesota have applied for unemployment benefits.

A spokesperson for the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says that 1,221 unemployment insurance applications have been received by from furloughed workers in Minnesota.

The furloughed workers do qualify for unemployment benefits, DEED says. However, the government workers who are obligated to work during the shutdown (and without pay) do not qualify for benefits.

On Friday, the on-going partial government shutdown, already the longest in U.S. history, entered its 35th day, with no end in sight.

