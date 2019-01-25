MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sick calls from air traffic controllers Friday morning led to a brief ground stop at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

The short staffing caused many flights to be delayed or canceled, causing a ripple effect at several airports across the country.

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero spoke with some travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport coming from Florida and Newark, both areas impacted by the delays.

Florida passengers said that they sat on the tarmac for about half an hour, but added that the pilot made up time in the air to arrive on schedule.

RELATED: Flights Delayed At LaGuardia, Newark Airports Due To Air Traffic Control Staffing Problem; Shutdown Eyed As Cause

Officials at MSP say that they are keeping an eye on the situation.

In order to minimize the impact of Friday’s delays, the Federal Aviation Administration says it’s trying to reroute traffic.

Since the government shutdown began 35 days ago, staffing shortages have been a problem for the FAA, airports and travelers.