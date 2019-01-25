  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected drunk driver from Big Lake was arrested Friday morning after crashing his pickup truck into a power pole and fleeing the scene.

The crash happened just after midnight in the 23600 block of Sherburne Country Road 5.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joe Brott says the driver, 28-year-old Jonathan Michael Schinzel, was headed north on County Road 5 when his car went off the road, subsequently hitting a power pole.

A neighbor reportedly saw a person run from the crash scene.

According to Brott, emergency crews later found Schinzel walking barefoot a few blocks from the crash site with severe frostbite to his feet. Officials say the driver also suffered a head injury and was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment.

