MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans are waking up Friday to dangerously cold weather, with subzero air temperatures and wind chills as frigid as 50 below in the northern edge of the Arrowhead.

The National Weather Service has placed almost all of Minnesota under a wind chill advisory until noon. This includes the Twin Cities metro, which woke up to 20 below wind chills.

Such bitter cold can cause frostbite in as little 30 minutes on exposed skin. Anyone who’s headed outside Friday morning is encouraged to bundle up.

Up north, in the Arrowhead region of northeastern Minnesota, it’s even colder. The area is under a wind chill warning, as wind chills are reaching 50 below, a reading that was recorded in Ely.

50 below right now in Ely. My goodness. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/Pz80uhcd45 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 25, 2019

After sunrise Friday, winds are expected to die down and temperatures look to climb a few degrees above zero in the Twin Cities. There’ll also be plenty of sunshine, so expect to see sundogs over the frozen lakes across the state.

Saturday will be cold, but not as frigid as the last few days. Highs are expected to climb into the low teens in the Twin Cities, which is good news for the players in the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship on Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis.

As for Sunday, the forecast calls for snow. A system tracking toward southern Minnesota is expected to drop significant snow on the area, perhaps even plowable snow in the Twin Cities. A clearer picture of the system’s trajectory should come Saturday.

But the arctic cold isn’t going anywhere. It’s actually going to get much colder next week.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday look to be below zero. The lows? Up to 30 below in the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning. That’s just air temperature. Factoring in wind chill, it could feel like 50 below in the metro. That’s cold enough for some schools to cancel classes.

There's no sugarcoating it, the weather will get extremely cold next week. In fact, this could be the coldest airmass in several years. Here are the current forecast highs Wednesday and lows Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/IKAO6Fzhcr — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 24, 2019

