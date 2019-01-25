Filed Under:Searles, Suspicious Death
(credit Rob Kim/Getty Images)

SEARLES, Minn. (AP) — Brown County sheriff’s officials have arrested the husband of a woman found dead in Searles.

Authorities say dispatchers got a call shortly before midnight Thursday reporting a death at the residence. Deputies were met by the husband who told them his wife was dead inside the home. The body of the 69-year-old woman was found in the residence.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation into what officials say is a suspicious death.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.