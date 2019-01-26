MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans will be dealing with extremely-cold air next week for this time of year –- and even for this part of the world.

Light snow will fall in parts of Minnesota Saturday, but then a whole lot more is in store for us come Sunday.

A big storm is developing along the coast of southern coast of Alaska and the northwest coast of Canada, which will move along a very fast jet stream flow. That will tap into some of the energy and temperature contrasts between the cold stuff locked in place in Minnesota, and the milder temperatures south, which will generate quite a bit of snow Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the teens Saturday in southern Minnesota, but the northern part of the state will remain below zero for yet another day. The lows Saturday night in northern Minnesota will range between minus-20 and minus-32 degrees. Central and southern Minnesota will see lows in the minus-teens to low minus-20s.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, that storm system will push into the state, with the Twin Cities seeing the first burst of snow by mid-afternoon –- and it will keep snowing until early Monday morning. The snowfall rate will be 1 to 2 inches per hour between 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday. The storm system will be out of the state by 7 a.m., making for a slippery morning commute.

Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will see the most accumulation, with anywhere between 6 to 10 inches of snow. Northern and southwestern Minnesota could get about 2 to 4 inches.

As the snow moves out, incredibly cold temperatures follow. In fact, temps between Tuesday and Thursday will be the coldest we’ve seen since January of 2014. Wind chills will range between minus-30 and minus-60 degrees, the latter in northern Minnesota.