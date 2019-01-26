FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Saturday marks International Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day and one Forest Lake mother is speaking out on the rare condition.

The illness primarily impacts the heart and inflames arteries throughout the body.

According to Mayo Clinic, it typically starts with a very high fever, followed by symptoms like a rash, swollen tongue and peeling skin.

Tara Behling’s infant daughter, Haley, came down with the disease when she was just 3 months old.

The first doctor who saw Haley misdiagnosed the condition as a virus and sent her home.

Less than a week later, she was rushed to the hospital where she was properly diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease.

Since the illness is so rare, Behling wants other parents to know the warning signs.

“Be persistent. If your instincts as a parent tell you that something is wrong, don’t listen to just one doctor. Go to a different one if you feel that your child is sick listen to your gut,” said Behling.

Around 4,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease each year.

Behling is also advocating for more studies on its potential long-term impact.