By Mike Max
Filed Under:Lakeville North High School, Tyler Wahl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among the players to watch in high school basketball this year is Lakeville North’s Tyler Wahl.

He is like a long line they have produced at North – gifted with some basketball grit.

“The biggest thing with Tyler is just his competitive nature, such a versatile player, does a little bit of everything for us,” said John Oxton, Lakeville North Basketball Coach. “Leads us in scoring, rebounding, steals, assists, block shots.”

His claim is he can go and go. With spring in his step, he can get to the basket. That’s a tough matchup.

“I kind of do a little bit of everything,” Wahl said. “I’ll get my teammates involved, like when my teammates are making shots, everyone is having a good day and everyone is upbeat. We’re playing good defense.”

If you play here, you better be able to play on both ends. In other words, defend the opponent. For Tyler, that’s many nights the other team’s best.

Next year, he will play in the Big Ten to the East. He committed to the Badgers and Wisconsin – a good fit for his skill set.

“Yeah, I really love the way that they play, and I think that I could fit in,” Wahl said. “I’m a defensive-minded player.”

This year, it’s about another big red team – the Panthers – and trying to lead them to a state tournament.

