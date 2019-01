MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday has been a deadly one on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 423 crashes between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with 46 of those resulting in injuries. One person was killed in a crash in Blue Earth.

One-hundred-and-six vehicles spun-out or slid-off the roads entirely.

Road conditions will deteriorate further Sunday when a big snow storm makes its way through the state.