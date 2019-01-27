Winter StormWarnings Have Been Issued Throughout The State
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a 911 call just before 4 a.m. Sunday to find a Honda Odyssey had left the roadway at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 63.

Police said the van was going north at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, went through the intersection and crashed into the tree line. The passenger called police and reported the driver was stuck in the vehicle and not breathing.

The driver was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Names will be released pending notification of family.

