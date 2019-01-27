MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coldest temperatures in decades will descend upon the state following a quick shot of snow that could bring up to 10 inches in the Twin Cities Sunday.

A winter storm warning is in effect beginning noon Sunday until Monday morning for the core of the metro area and along Interstate 94. By 3 p.m., snow should be falling in western Minnesota, and in the Twin Cities, the snow will move in by 6 p.m.

FWIW: some of the latest model guidance shows a southward shift to the heaviest snow but I *don't* buy it; the mid-level (850mb+700mb) lows still look to track over the metro, so that's where the axis of heaviest snow should be. Bottom line: this remains unchanged pic.twitter.com/1r6gJuslZb — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 27, 2019

The state expects to see the heaviest snow along the I-94 corridor, while the Twin Cities is expected to be bombarded with an estimated 6 to 10 inches by Monday morning. The storm should be done by the time motorists are heading in to begin their work week, but they’ll need to prepare for a messy commute.

Northeastern and southwestern Minnesota are expected to get 0 to 4 inches.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says compounding on the snow will be some of the coldest temperatures Minnesotans have seen in 20 years. Temperatures will hover above zero Sunday afternoon and into the evening, but windchills forecasted Monday into Thursday are expected to drop to almost 50 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities, and 60 degrees below zero in northern Minnesota.

It's a cold, quiet start to Sunday — bundle up! — and prepare for even colder weather by midweek. It will arrive about 24hrs behind a shot of heavy snow that will develop this afternoon, and bring the coldest temps. in about 20yrs. Join @esmemurphy & me 6-7a & 10:30a @WCCO pic.twitter.com/HJ9kV0XeAd — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 27, 2019

Winds will be near 15 to 25 mph, with gusts in some areas up to 35 mph. These gusts will cause areas of blowing snow.

By next weekend, temperatures in the metro will bounce back to around freezing.