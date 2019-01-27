Winter StormWarnings Have Been Issued Throughout The State
HILL CITY, Minn. (AP) — A state investigation concludes that a 58-year-old man with dementia living in a northern Minnesota care center died from bleeding in the brain several weeks after he was repeatedly punched in the face by one staff member while another staff member held him down in his wheelchair.

The Star Tribune reports that investigators accuse managers at Chappy’s Golden Shores in Hill City of keeping the alleged assault of Steven G. Nelson under wraps and failing to report it as required by state law. The investigation report does not say when the incident happened.

Tricia Olson, owner of Chappy’s Golden Shores, denies that an assault occurred and says the state’s findings are based on false statements made by disgruntled former employees.

The facility was closed after state regulators suspended its license.

