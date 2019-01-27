ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some lawmakers want to crack down on deer farms as concern grows about chronic wasting disease among wild deer in a pocket of southeastern Minnesota.

They point to neighboring Wisconsin, where the fatal brain disease is well-established, as an example of what could happen if Minnesota fails to take more aggressive action soon.

Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn has introduced a bill to require 10-foot-high double fencing around commercial deer and elk farms to protect wild deer. The Roseville Democrat says she also plans to introduce a sure-to-be controversial measure to allow authorities to kill off infected captive herds.

Becker-Finn says this is a disease outbreak and it needs to be fought on multiple fronts.

While chronic wasting disease hasn’t been shown to infect humans, health officials warn against eating infected animals.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)