MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All of us who live in this part of the country have seen this type of snow before, but let’s be honest – we are all a little out of practice. The last major snow was in April.

There’s certainly a scenic aspect to the freshly-layered landscape, but there are also crash scenes.

“It will definitely be a tough commute in the morning, people are gonna wanna think about leaving early,” said Mike Kennedy with Minneapolis Public Works.

At 7 p.m. Sunday night, Mike Kennedy’s crews got to work on the newly coated roads.

“They’ll be a little treacherous, especially as the snow keeps falling, takes a while to get around their routes and it can look like we haven’t even been there,” Kennedy said.

With the commute hours away, some in the west metro chose to escape the cold in a warm Irish pub like McCormick’s of Wayzata.

“You see a lot of people coming in for a little bit of reprieve,” bartender Edson Viona said. “They’re drinking a lot of bourbon, a lot of Irish whiskey, dark beers, anything to warm you up from the inside out.”

Anna Karos and her family enjoyed soup and a view of the action.

“Usually a good thing cause we haven’t had much snow this year and I’m really excited,” Karos said.

And there’s another reason she thinks this weather is cool: “Hopefully, snow days.”

The weather also has Delta Airlines making some changes.

“So they gave everyone a waiver, so the waiver made everyone able to make another arrangement so they’ll waive fees for changes. We said sure we’ll take that deal,” Jocelyn Anderson said.

And even though she is Florida bound, for the next few hours it’s best to stay put.

“You just want to have a warm bar, good atmosphere, good friends and a flight that’s moved from tomorrow,” Anderson said.

What’s tricky about this snow is the pace at which it’s falling. Mike Kennedy says even though the plows are moving, within an hour you can’t even tell they were there.

They will be lapping the metropolitan streets but say they won’t even try to get to the neighborhood streets.