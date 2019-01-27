MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota cities have implemented parking restrictions Sunday evening ahead of a storm expected to blanket the metro and surrounding areas with snow.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday evening, the cities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal and Elk River have declared snow events in anticipation of the winter storm.

Brooklyn Center restrictions begin at midnight, no on-street parking is allowed in Brooklyn Park beginning at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Crystal restrictions take effect 10 p.m. Sunday, and overnight parking restrictions begin at 2 a.m. Monday in Elk River.

As snow begins falling and accumulating, more cities across the state are expected to declare snow events. Stay with WCCO for more information as it becomes available.