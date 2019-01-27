MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 29 points and Ricky Rubio added 18 points with eight assists to send the surging Utah Jazz past the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-111 on Sunday night.

After going 2 of 12 in the first half, Mitchell scored 13 points in the third quarter to help hold off a Minnesota rally and give the Jazz their ninth win in 10 games. Utah shot 71 percent (27 of 38) during the second half for its second victory in three nights over the Timberwolves.

Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 35 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22. Jerryd Bayless had a season-high 19.

Mitchell and Wiggins got hot trading baskets in the third. Minnesota briefly led 83-82 late in the period before Mitchell helped key a 21-9 run. Utah opened the fourth with three straight 3-pointers — two by Kyle Korver and one from Joe Ingles — to rebuild the lead to nine.

Utah led by as many as 14 in the fourth. The Timberwolves pulled within seven multiple times but couldn’t get another big stop on defense.

Mitchell finished 10 of 22 and went 7 for 10 at the foul line.

Rudy Gobert had 17 points for Utah.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

