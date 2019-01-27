Winter StormWarnings Have Been Issued Throughout The State
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — The American Red Cross is helping a family after a house fire in the south metro Sunday morning.

The fire happened on Bush Lake Road and Veness Avenue. Fire crews say all occupants — two adults, four children and two dogs — made it out of the home safely.

When the fire was finally out, the Bloomington Fire Department tweeted a message to neighbors, thanking them for keeping firefighters warm and fed during the event.

The Red Cross says it will help the family with immediate emergency needs, including emotional support and help with long-term recovery planning.

