MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Prior Lake are investigating after 17-year-old boy allegedly secretly recorded both juvenile and adult female victims at Prior Lake Schools.

According to police, on Jan. 4 officers were dispatched to Hidden Oaks Middle School, at 15855 Fish Point Road Southeast, on a report of a juvenile male allegedly taking photos in the girls’ bathroom.

An investigation led to the discovery that a 17-year-old boy, who is a student within the Prior Lake-Save School District, had invaded the privacy of multiple juvenile and adult female by “video recording them in areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy of both Hidden Oaks Middle School and Prior Lake High School,” police said.

Both police in Prior Lake and Savage are in the process of contacting victims and working with the school district to provide the victims with access to counseling and other services.

“I am deeply concerned for the victims in this case and want their families to know that we will do everything we can to ensure resources and support are made available and the suspect is held accountable for his actions,” said Prior Lake Interim Chief of Police Booker Hodges.

Police say the school district is cooperating with the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges.

No other information is being released out of the respect for the victims and for the integrity of the investigation.