After Snowstorm Rolls Through, Dangerous Cold To Descend On Minnesota Commuters in the Twin Cities metro should expect a slower commute Monday morning as a snowstorm continues to swirl over southern and central Minnesota, blowing light, crystalline flakes on top of the snow that already accumulated (up to 6 inches in some areas) overnight.

Public Works Crews Clearing Roads As Snow FallsThere's certainly a scenic aspect to the freshly-layered landscape, but there are also crash scenes.

Minnesota Cities Declare Snow EventsMinnesota cities have implemented parking restrictions Sunday evening ahead of a storm expected to blanket the metro and surrounding areas with snow.

Bundle Up! Minnesota Braces For Snow, Coldest Temps In DecadesThe coldest temperatures in decades will descend upon the state following a quick shot of snow that could bring up to 10 inches in the Twin Cities Sunday.

'Unlike Anything Else Out There': Former Educators Still Teaching, Creating At Northern Soda CompanyEvery day, teachers are trying to work out formulas and solve equations, but for one group of educators, the lesson plan has completely changed.

Troopers Respond To 174 Crashes As Snow Storm Hits Minn. After two days with highs in the 40s, a winter storm slammed into Minnesota Thursday, bringing blizzard conditions to the southern part of the state and threatening to dump well over 10 inches of snow overnight in the eastern-most counties.

Law Enforcement, Transportation Officials Prepare For Winter StormSaturday's snowfall and icy roads were just an appetizer for Sunday's main course.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn: 'Democrats Have To Move Toward President' On Border SecurityThe president set a deadline of Feb. 15 for a deal to be reached for funding for his border wall.

U.S. Post Office Hikes Prices Of Stamps, Other ServicesThe U.S. Postal Service raised the price of stamps and other services prior to this weekend.

Report: Minnesota Care Center Resident Beaten Before He DiedA state investigation concludes that a 58-year-old man with dementia living in a northern Minnesota care center died from bleeding in the brain several weeks after he was repeatedly punched in the face by one staff member while another staff member held him down in his wheelchair.