MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The last time Minnesota temperatures were as cold as WCCO’s meteorologists expect them to get in the middle of this week, it was back in 1996.

To put that into perspective, some people who have been born since the last time it was as cold as it should get this week are old enough to drive, vote, and order a drink at a bar.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said that Monday’s temperatures are expected to climb near 10 degrees in the Twin Cities, but overnight temperatures will crash, as a front of arctic air moves over Minnesota, setting up a week of dangerous cold, with wind chills as frigid as 60 below in parts of northern Minnesota.

Brickman said that temperatures won’t climb above zero for days, and Wednesday looks to bring the most significantly cold temperatures, with lows around 27 below, which haven’t been recorded in the metro in more than two decades.

Temperatures actually got that low in two separate instances back in 1996. In December that year, a major cold snap followed a pre-Christmas snow storm. The storm dropped 6 inches, and then temperatures were below zero both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Brickman said that the earlier, and more extreme cold snap happened from January into February that year, lasing for nearly a full week with overnight lows going below negative 20 degrees.

To take a quick trip in the time machine, in 1996 …

The top movies included Independence Day, Twister, Mission: Impossible, Jerry McGuire, and The Nutty Professor

Stamps cost 32 cents

The average gallon of gas cost $1.23

The hit musical Rent opened off-Broadway on Jan. 26

Alanis Morissette won the Grammy for album of the year, for Jagged Little Pill

Bill Clinton was president

Spice Girls charted their first U.S. Number 1 hit, “Wannabe”

Dolly the sheep became the first mammal cloned

As for this week, wind chills Wednesday morning will be around 50 below to the metro, and parts of greater Minnesota could see wind chill factors as cold as 60 below. In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in less than 5 minutes. Expect some schools to close this week due to the dangerous cold.

The extreme cold is expected to last until Thursday. However, the weekend looks to bring a shot of warmth, with temperatures climbing well above freezing on Saturday. The near 60-degree shift in temperatures will bring a chance to clear roads and sidewalks of ice that accumulates during this week of arctic cold.