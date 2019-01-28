MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After speculation that Gov. Tim Walz could close schools statewide in anticipation for this week’s record cold, he has released a statement leaving the decision up to independent school district officials.

“No matter how resilient the people of Minnesota may be, this weather should be taken seriously,” the statement reads. “Parents and students should pay close attention to the local news and messages from their local school district for information on school closures. All Minnesotans should make plans to stay safe.”

Schools in Minnesota have only been closed statewide one time in the last 20 years by a sitting governor in Minnesota.

The governor traditionally defers to local school districts to make decisions about closures.

To view school and other organizations’ closings throughout the state, visit WCCO’s School Closings and Delays page.