MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with other counties and their efforts to help those in need during this week’s incoming cold snap.

Authorities are working with other organizations to find temporary shelters for homeless residents and are asking the public to help with donations of winter clothing.

Both sheriff’s offices have set up sites for public donation, where people can drop off hats, mittens, boots, scarves and blankets. Additionally, non-perishable food items will also be available at these sites.

“We are doing what we can do get the local homeless population off the streets during this extreme weather,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said. “We are working with agency partners to find shelter for as many people as possible, and those who can’t or won’t leave the streets are being offered supplies to help with the cold.”

For a full list of donation sites in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, click here. The sites will take donations from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.