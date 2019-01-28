School Closings:Several schools are closed or delayed Monday due to the overnight snowstorm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — John Mayer is coming to St. Paul this summer.

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced Monday that he’s coming the Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 5, as part of his 2019 World Tour.

Mayer — known for his velvety smooth voice and massive hits like “Your Body Is A Wonderland,” “New Light,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and many more — will play with no opening act, allowing for not one, but two sets of music spanning his entire career.

The bluesy rock artist has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1’s on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and has released seven studio albums to date.

Tickets go on sale through Ticket Master on Friday at noon, with pre-sale beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m.

