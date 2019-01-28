ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The man who died after a shooting on the east side of St. Paul Saturday has been identified.

Police say the victim is 39-year-old Charles Eugene Frye of St. Paul. Another gunshot victim was treated for a non-life threatening wounds at the hospital and released.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at what appeared to be a house party on the 400 block of East Maryland Avenue.

Neighbors told WCCO they believe the home is a rental property and they considered the weekly parties that are held there a problem.

Officers say they had about 20 possible witnesses to bring in for questioning. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.