Closings & DelaySnow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
Filed Under:Crashes, Snow, Snowy Commute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The snowy commute Monday morning led to hundreds of crashes and spin-outs across Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that from midnight to 10 a.m. there were 134 crashes and 137 spinouts across the state. In those crashes, 10 people were hurt, but none seriously or fatally.

The overnight storm brought the biggest snowfall totals to the Twin Cities this season, dropping slightly over 4 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and larger totals to the south metro.

In southern Minnesota, some communities, such as Faribault, saw more than 6 inches of snow stack up.

On the heels of the snowstorm will come a blast of arctic cold, with wind chills as frigid as 60 below. As such, no melting is expecting until the weekend, when highs are expected to climb above freezing on Saturday.

Comments
  1. Tim Neumann says:
    January 28, 2019 at 11:31 am

    People are too distracted or complicit to drive in snow. I will only get worse as new drivers only have a sense of how special they think there are and do not learn defensive driving.

