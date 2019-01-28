MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man is dead after his body was found in bitterly cold temperatures outside a Rochester residence over the weekend.

According to CBS-affiliate KIMT, police say Ali Gombo was found deceased when he was located around 10 a.m. Sunday near where he lived at 917 4th Ave. NW.

Police said Gombo was out with friends Saturday night and was dropped off around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of 10th St. and 4th Ave. NW.

Neighbors reporting hearing loud noises at that time.

Gombo reportedly didn’t have keys to his residence, so he was known to knock on a door and window to alert his sister, who lived with him, and she’s let him in.

Police said it appeared Gombo was trying to get inside and attempted opening doors of the residence and neighboring residences. Smeared blood and other footprints suggest he fell on more than one occasion.

Clothing was found near the residence. In stages of hypothermia, a person will begin taking off clothing, police said.

Authorities believe he suffered from frostbite and hypothermia, but an autopsy is scheduled for this week.