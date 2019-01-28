MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents across the metro are scrambling. No school means the kids are now at home and families are trying to make last-minute changes.

Some parents can work from home, but others have to make arrangements.

Kristinah Dvorak is the owner of Hour Kids in Eagan. The childcare center is open six days a week and has regular care students and walk-ins.

“For the most part, there’s a lot of stressed-out parents and lots of calls today,” Dvorak said.

Dvorak knows the struggle first hand. She went back to school with two small children.

“If I had an exam rescheduled or something was switched to another date, I was absolutely at a loss for childcare,” she said.

She doesn’t want that to happen to others, so she opened this childcare center in June. She takes walk-ins for $14 an hour.

“It really is last-minute care. A registration I just approved about 10 minutes ago will be here in an hour, so you work fast and we are here for that,” Dvorak said.

So even though we can’t change our fate, plans can be changed thanks to places like Hour Kids.

Hour Kids is ready to receive walk-ins for the rest of this week. There are also other options around the metro, listed below.