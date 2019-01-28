SPICER, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a sexual assault was reported at a residential care home in Spicer.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report early Sunday morning of a disorderly man outside of a residence along Lakeview Drive. When police arrived, the man told them he was upset because a woman he knew had been sexually assaulted by staff members at the care home that operates out of the building.

It was determined the woman is not a client living at the facility.

A separate investigation into neglect toward the residents at the care home has also been initiated.