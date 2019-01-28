Closings & DelaySnow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Snow, Snow Emergency, St. Paul, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following the overnight snowstorm, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have issued a snow emergency.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, all Night Routes will be plowed. Those parked on roads designated as Night Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, all Day Routes will be plowed. Those parked on Day Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

Minneapolis declared a snow emergency shortly after St. Paul Monday morning.

The overnight snowstorm brought about 4 inches of snow to the Twin Cities, with some bigger acculturation to the south metro. It was the biggest snow event the metro has seen this season.

Several smaller cities across the state have already declared snow emergencies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.