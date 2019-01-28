MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following the overnight snowstorm, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have issued a snow emergency.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, all Night Routes will be plowed. Those parked on roads designated as Night Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, all Day Routes will be plowed. Those parked on Day Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

Minneapolis declared a snow emergency shortly after St. Paul Monday morning.

The overnight snowstorm brought about 4 inches of snow to the Twin Cities, with some bigger acculturation to the south metro. It was the biggest snow event the metro has seen this season.

Several smaller cities across the state have already declared snow emergencies.