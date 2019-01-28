MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wyoming man was arrested for allegedly possessing several files of child pornography on his cellphone.

Forty-eight-year-old Todd Gerald Pletcher was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of pornographic works depicting images of minors, following a search of his electronic devices.

According to the Chisago County Attorney’s Office complaint, police executed a search warrant Tuesday after they were tipped off by an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The warrant allowed the officers to collect and search his devices, including computers, tablets and phones located within the residence.

After reluctance to reveal the location of his cellphone, Pletcher finally told investigators he had hidden it in the cushion of a chair he was in. Investigators located the phone and after a subsequent search, found the incriminating files.

Police initially placed Pletcher under arrest for possession of methamphetamine.

Pletcher had his first court appearance Thursday, where unconditional bail was set at $50,000. His next court date is Feb. 25.