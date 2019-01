MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters endured bitter subzero cold Tuesday morning battling a house fire in Minneapolis.

Crews responded twice to a fire on the 2400 block of Pleasant Avenue South. Initially, firefighters knocked down flames on the second floor and returned later after the fire spread to the third floor.

It took about 2 hours for crews to completely knock down the flames.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation.