MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week’s bitter blast meant most school kids were home from classes at almost all metro schools through Wednesday.

Cancelled classes can leave some parents in a bind, but thanks to a few places that stepped in to help, families in the metro have access to child care, meals and a warm place for activities.

Minneapolis Public Schools partnered with the Minneapolis Park Board to open rec centers early Tuesday, and almost 20 centers across the city have been serving kids food.

At Fairview Recreation Center there were free snack baskets, a computer room and a gym to play basketball. Kids told us it’s great to have a place to escape the cold and get a meal.

“It’s really cold. It’s a warm place, its safe and when you’re hungry, you can get food,” sixth-grader Rumen Yattor said.

But because of even colder temperatures tomorrow, the Minneapolis rec centers will be closed all day.

One place that is open Tuesday and Wednesday is the Harold Mezile North Community YMCA in North Minneapolis. For just $12 a day per child, this Y location is offering a full day of supervised activities, homework help, snacks and two hot meals.

Michelle Bridgeford dropped her grandkids off at the North Minneapolis Y Tuesday.

“I really appreciate the two hot meals, it just breaks up the tension with everyone in the household all day long,” Bridgeford said.

And at this particular YMCA you do not need to be a member members and non-members are charged the same price.

“I love the price,” Bridgeford added. “They will be here all week if school is out all week.”

Other YMCAs across the metro will also be open Wednesday, providing services for kids and families.

