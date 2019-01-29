Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forget having a standing desk at the office, try a cycling or treadmill workstation instead.

Researchers compared the newest generation of desks, meant to get you on your feet.

Findings published in the British Medical Journal say cycling or treadmill workstations increase muscle activity more than standing desks. Researchers say the “active workstations” boost productivity and help people reduce blood pressure.

Researchers did find that treadmills reduced typing speed, but that hurdle was not present with cycling machines.

