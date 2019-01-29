Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:Extreme Cold, Local TV, MSP Aiport, Polar Vortex, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weather in Minnesota right now literally takes your breath away.

For once, MSP Airport may be the last place anyone wanted land. With a blanket on her head, Violet Bailey walked outside the airport from Atlanta. Shivering, she said it feels “Like Minnesota!”

Sandra Dixon walked out of the airport to catch her ride.

“Frigid cold,” Dixon said. “I’m coming from Texas, so it’s a big difference, huge.”

It’s also a big difference from Fort Myers. That’s where the Vernon family of Corcoran is returning from.

Violet Bailey (credit: CBS)

“We wanted to find some reason to stay longer didn’t we, yes,” Katie Vernon said.

And for those taking off, they couldn’t get out of town fast enough.

“I feel like I should get on that plane pretty fast, it’s pretty cold, pretty cold,” said Darren Higgs of Burnsville.

Higgs was heading to Texas, where Sandra Dixon just came from.

“It hard to take a breath in, its affecting my lungs a little bit,” Dixon said.

Actually, this town is even cooler by about 22 degrees. Dixon says she will only be here a few days.

“I’m going back as soon as I can,” Dixon said.

Hopefully, she comes back in the summer.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

