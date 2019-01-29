Closings, Delays:Snow emergencies and school closures are stretching through mid-week.
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It turns out it’s even too cold for ice castles in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Ice Castles in Excelsior announced it will temporarily close Wednesday through Thursday due to the dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills already ramping up in the state.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff is our number one priority,” Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said. “No one should be outdoors for an extended amount of time in sub-zero temperatures.”

Those who already purchased tickets have already been notified, received a full refund and have been given the opportunity to reschedule their visit.

“The decision to close for a couple of days this week was made in the best interest of our guests and staff,” Davis said. “Ice Castles depends on the cold weather to operate, so it’s rare that we close because of cold temperatures. But the forecasted freezing temperatures would not only make for a poor experience for our guests, it could make for a dangerous one.”

Ice Castles staff will be monitoring the weather situation and could close for additional days if extreme freezing temperatures continue.

