MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lyft announced Tuesday its drivers will offer free rides to warming centers for those seeking refuge from the cold.

The company is partnering with Greater Twin Cities United Way 2-1-1 to provide two rides for up to $25 each for those escaping extreme cold.

Riders can use the code MSPJAYDEN19 to access the rides through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

For a list of warming site locations, click here.