MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota schools are definitely not the only entities closing down during the extreme cold over the next couple days.

Restaurants, grocery stores and other business are making the call to close or adjust hours, too.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the popular Minnesota brewery, Surly, announced it will be closing Tuesday night and all Wednesday.

I’m seeing a lot of restaurants closing Wednesday because of the weather. Be advised! https://t.co/lshHOVj2pu — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) January 29, 2019

WCCO’s Jason DeRusha says Lat 14 in Golden Valley and Pizza Karma in Eden Prairie are also closing early Tuesday and will be closed all day Wednesday.

The grocery store Lund’s & Byerlys also announced that all stores will be closing early Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

So, if you need food or other services, check to see if the business is open first.